Pic shows horse travelling on flight, leaves people angry

An image of a horse travelling in a plane has left people angry.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:08 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post ended up collecting close to 7,600 likes.(Instagram/@passenger shaming)
         

Every now and then, social media dishes out such in-flight stories which end up evoking all sorts of emotions in netizens. Case in point, an image of a horse spotted inside a plane has left people angry. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you irked too.

“This is a legitimate, highly-trained service animal used for the blind, etc., it is not an emotional support animal. They aren’t one in the same. Just an FYI,” with this caption the image was shared by Instagram page Passenger Shaming.

Since being shared, the post ended up collecting close to 7,600 likes. Also, the post collected tons of responses. While some were annoyed by this animal being on board, a few commented that the animal looks sad in the image. There were also those who took hilarious or sarcastic routes while commenting. A few, however, came out in support and wrote that’s it’s “legit” to have the horse inside flight.

“Is this real? Did anyone try to pass a baby elephant as an ESA?” joked an Instatagram user. “You’re not a real airline pilot until you’ve flown a horse or mini horse emotional support animal!!,” sarcastically wrote another.

“Miniature horses are a legit service animal as approved by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” commented one in support. “How the... do you get a pony in a plane??? Does this mean I can take my emotional support Rhino in a plane?” commented another. “Little buddy looks sad,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier in September, a similar incident left people surprised. It’s when a woman boarded the flight with her support animal – a miniature horse.

