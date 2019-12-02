e-paper
Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Pic taken at night captures elephant’s silhouette, ‘enigmatic’, says Twitter

In this picture, which is captured at night time, only the elephant’s silhouette is visible.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image captures an elephant.
The image captures an elephant.(Twitter/@Parveen Kaswan)
         

An image - which is equal parts fascinating and mysterious - has piqued the interest of the Internet.

Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the image captures an elephant. What’s exciting is that it’s not an usual image of the animal which we are accustomed to see. In this picture, which is captured at night time, only the elephant’s silhouette is visible.

“The dark figure, wrote Kaswan in the caption. “They say it is quite possible you will notice nothing in wild. But it is quite sure you will be noticed by many”, he added.

The picture left many amazed and people dropped all sorts of comments. While some expressed their amazement, others shared stories of their own experiences in jungle.

Here’s what people wrote:

A few days back, a video of an elephant created quite a stir online. It shows the animal breaking an electric fence using a ‘brilliant’ technique.

