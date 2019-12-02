Pic taken at night captures elephant’s silhouette, ‘enigmatic’, says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:41 IST

An image - which is equal parts fascinating and mysterious - has piqued the interest of the Internet.

Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the image captures an elephant. What’s exciting is that it’s not an usual image of the animal which we are accustomed to see. In this picture, which is captured at night time, only the elephant’s silhouette is visible.

“The dark figure, wrote Kaswan in the caption. “They say it is quite possible you will notice nothing in wild. But it is quite sure you will be noticed by many”, he added.

The dark figure.



They say it is quite possible you will notice nothing in wild. But it is quite sure you will be noticed by many. pic.twitter.com/PqPos6hPQx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 1, 2019

The picture left many amazed and people dropped all sorts of comments. While some expressed their amazement, others shared stories of their own experiences in jungle.

Here’s what people wrote:

Enigmatic, intoxicating & addictive — Alpha Romeo (@FAISALIRFAN) December 1, 2019

Just finished riveting 5 safaris in Tipeshwar and Tadoba. Witnessed the wonder of wilderness and excitement of every new journey. Jungle is enigma — ASAP (@aniketsapre) December 1, 2019

Wah. Interesting snap Parveen. — JAYOTI BANERJEE, IFS (@jayotibanerjee) December 1, 2019

A few days back, a video of an elephant created quite a stir online. It shows the animal breaking an electric fence using a ‘brilliant’ technique.