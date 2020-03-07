Pictures of googly-eyed cat with ‘always surprised’ expression is a ‘purr-fect’ weekend treat for feline lovers

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:19 IST

Highlights The cat named Potato has a constantly-startled expression

He has an Instagram profile with over 50,000 followers

He is an Internet sensation

They may have ‘we-own-the-world’ attitude and at times they may even act unbelievably snooty, but when you are a cat worshipper… err…lover, pictures of the furry creatures is a weekend treat that’ll make you happy.

Though social media is packed with profiles of adorable-looking furry influencers, today we have collected images of a special cat. He caught Internet’s eyes not just because of his cute looks but the way he looks at things. It’s his unusual stare that has propelled him to Internet fame.

Recently, this walleyed cat made people go gaga after an image of his made its way onto reddit.

Since being shared a few hours back, the image ended up gathering over 40,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered all sorts of comments from people. Some even tried to decode what his ‘surprised expression’ means.

“His internal drama: ‘Did I leave the oven on? I don’t know what the oven is or how to turn it on, but I know I left it on. Should I go back?’” joked a reddit user. “Potato has seen things,” commented another. “Looks like a baked potato with those eyes,” wrote a third. “I love this, so adorable,” commented a fourth. “Potato is the most precious thing ever, I hope he gets everything he wants in life,” wished a fifth.

Named Potato, this “amateur cat model and entrepreneur” is no stranger to fame. In fact, he has his own Instagram account which proudly boasts of having over 54,000 followers. Take a look at the other images and you will know why this feline is ruling people’s hearts.

Chilling with his humans:

Hanging out with his furry friend:

Ever seen a cat fighter pilot?

Potato in his royal look:

Potato’s human Ashley Norlien doesn’t really know the reason that caused the cat to have eyes which showcase a constantly-startled expression. However, despite the slightly unnerving appearance, she loves her furry baby to the moon and back.

What do you think of Potato?

