Home / It's Viral / PM Modi covers face, uses image as new Twitter profile pic. Sparks a trend

PM Modi covers face, uses image as new Twitter profile pic. Sparks a trend

The prime minister’s Twitter profile picture soon piqued people’s interest and sparked a trend on the micro-blogging site.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ new profile picture on Twitter which sparked a trend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning addressed the nation and announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. Moments before his address, PM Modi appeared with his nose and mouth covered with a traditional gamcha. And now that is the new picture of his Twitter profile. The prime minister changed the picture to create awareness among people about covering their faces with masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here is the new Twitter profile picture of the prime minister:

The new Twitter profile picture Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploaded.
The prime minister’s Twitter profile picture soon piqued people’s interest and sparked a trend on the micro-blogging site with several people following the same route. Many shared images of themselves on Twitter wearing masks or other homemade facial covers. Some even urged others to try the same.

Here’s how MP Manoj Tiwari joined the trend:

“I changed my Profile pic to support PM Narendra Modi Ji. Also request you all to post with a Mask,” wrote another Twitter user and shared this image:

“Got myself the fancy Mask. Thanks Modi ji,” someone tweeted this and shared an image in which they had Photoshopped the gamcha which PM Modi wore during today’s speech:

Here’s how a Twitter user participated in the trend:

Another Twitter user shared their mask-covered face and mentioned it’s a new “challenge”:

Though this Twitter user didn’t share their image, they urged people to upload profile pictures with masks:

Earlier, while interacting with the chief ministers of different states on Sunday, the prime minister was seen wearing a homemade mask.

Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Live | ‘Don’t worry, you’re safe in my state’: Maharashtra CM to migrants
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
The pandemic will change public life as we know it| Analysis
Aarogya Setu app may let you move freely during lockdown
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
