PM Modi covers face, uses image as new Twitter profile pic. Sparks a trend

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning addressed the nation and announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. Moments before his address, PM Modi appeared with his nose and mouth covered with a traditional gamcha. And now that is the new picture of his Twitter profile. The prime minister changed the picture to create awareness among people about covering their faces with masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here is the new Twitter profile picture of the prime minister:

The new Twitter profile picture Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploaded.

The prime minister’s Twitter profile picture soon piqued people’s interest and sparked a trend on the micro-blogging site with several people following the same route. Many shared images of themselves on Twitter wearing masks or other homemade facial covers. Some even urged others to try the same.

Here’s how MP Manoj Tiwari joined the trend:

“I changed my Profile pic to support PM Narendra Modi Ji. Also request you all to post with a Mask,” wrote another Twitter user and shared this image:

I changed my Profile pic to support PM Narendra Modi Ji. Also request you all to post with a Mask.pic.twitter.com/nlcMZnBjLo — Jitender Kanwar (@jitender_kanwar) April 14, 2020

“Got myself the fancy Mask. Thanks Modi ji,” someone tweeted this and shared an image in which they had Photoshopped the gamcha which PM Modi wore during today’s speech:

Here’s how a Twitter user participated in the trend:

Another Twitter user shared their mask-covered face and mentioned it’s a new “challenge”:

Though this Twitter user didn’t share their image, they urged people to upload profile pictures with masks:

change your profile pic with mask one. support to modi ji — satish kumar (@satishthebest1) April 14, 2020

Earlier, while interacting with the chief ministers of different states on Sunday, the prime minister was seen wearing a homemade mask.