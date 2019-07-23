PM Modi meets special guest in Parliament. Pictures will make you smile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special visitor in Parliament today and pictures of the two have created a huge buzz all over social media. In a post shared about an hour ago, PM Modi posted pictures of this delightful meeting that are guaranteed to leave you smiling from ear to ear. The images show PM Modi playing with an adorable little baby. “A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,” says the caption posted along with the photos on PM Modi’s official Instagram account.

Since being shared, the photos have collected over a million ‘likes’ on the photo-sharing app and still counting.

While one image shows PM Modi playing with the little baby, another shows the toddler trying to reach the chocolates kept on his desk.

The heartwarming photos have collected a ton of reactions on Instagram. While many have showered the pictures with praise, some have asked who the baby is.

“Who is this luckiest baby,” says one Instagram user. “Wonderful moment ,” says another.

The pictures have made their way on Twitter as well.

PM Narendra Modi has a following of over 25.3 million followers on Instagram. The account has many such heartwarming pictures and videos of PM Modi meeting his young friends.

In fact, last month PM Modi replied to an 11-year-old girl from Gurugram, who wrote him a letter congratulating him on BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:19 IST