PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to an 11-year-old girl from Harayana’s Gurugram, who congratulated him on BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and urged him to encourage people to keep their surroundings clean.

Aarushi Yadav wrote to the Prime Minister on May 23, after the BJP got the huge mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In her letter to PM Modi, Aarushi, who studies in Class VI in St Xaviers School High School in Harayana’s Gurugram wrote, “I am so happy that once again you are the Prime Minister. I have a request that when I go to my school, I see a lot of rubbish waste near it. I want that you should encourage people to clean the surroundings. If I will have to clean it, I will surely.”

“And please write a letter yourself and reply,” she further requested the Prime Minister.

In his reply to the girl, PM Modi wrote, “Thank you for your congratulatory message on the historic success of the BJP and the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Modi said “Through the verdict, 130 crore Indians have reaffirmed their unwavering faith in politics of development and good governance. The people of India have voted for a strong and stable government, which can fulfil the aspirations of India’s youth.”

“Over the last five years, the NDA government has taken path-breaking and futuristic decisions that have brought a positive difference in people’s lives,” the Prime Minister further added in his letter.

He stressed the “stupendous work in the last five years convinces me that with the right effort and determination, the impossible can become possible”.

“You would be happy to know that we are hitting the ground running from the word go. After all, there is a lot to be done. By 2022, we want every Indian to have a home. We also want the income of farmers to be doubled. The government has extensive plans to make India a five trillion dollar economy. To harness the potential of our youth, we want to make India the top start-up destination in the world,” PM Modi wrote.

He further added, “Guided by ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwa’, “we will continue to make development a mass movement and provide progressive development oriented and corruption free governance to build a strong, prosperous and inclusive India”.

The news of the Prime Minister writing back to the 11-year old girl was shared by her father Ravinder Yadav on Twitter. “My 11-year-old daughter is very, very happy after she received a letter from our beloved PM Shri Narender Modi ji. It was her idea to write to Modi ji. I just assisted in posting the letter. Thank you Modiji for making her so happy,” Yadav tweeted along with the copy of his daughter’s letter and the Prime Minister’s reply.

My 11 year old daughter is very very happy after she received a letter from our beloved PM Shri Narender Modi Ji. It was her idea only to write a letter of congrts to Modi ji. I just assisted in posting the letter.

Thank you Modi ji @narendramodi for making her so happy. pic.twitter.com/kdYue4ZOzU — ravinder yadav (@ravinderyadava) June 23, 2019

Shared on June 23, the tweet has amassed over 11,000 “likes” and more than 1,200 retweets. While commenting on the post, many people praised the girl. Check out what tweeple wrote:

Nice to see this kind of gesture from our pm...thanks arushi for a wonderful letter, not much kids had even think about it. — shirish s (@shirishs3) June 24, 2019

She is gonna be great successful person in future... — Rewat singh (@rewat271) June 24, 2019

Very few children have the imagination and guts to write a letter to the PM . Well done Arushi. Equally commendable for the PM to reply. This increases the confidence of the new generation in our government systems. — ARUN JAIN (@jawalapoly) June 24, 2019

Good idea by the kid# — Mohankrishna s (@s_mohankrishna) June 25, 2019

Such a sweet letter, can see the sense of dedication she has towards the society. — Sushmita (@Sushmita_1010) June 24, 2019

What do you think of the story?

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 13:18 IST