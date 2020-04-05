PM Modi shares couple’s creative song on #9pm9minute initiative. Watch
As the country gears up to light candles, diyas or mobile phone flashlights in a show of collective solidarity in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared tweets to remind people about the initiative. In his most recent tweet, PM Modi has shared a couple’s special song on #9pm9minute, calling it creative.
“Found this very creative video on Instagram, made by Rupin-Vasu,” PM Modi tweeted about an hour ago. “Let’s unite and defeat Coronavirus. #9pm9minute,” he added and shared an Instagram link to the song.
The special song is a creation by singer Vasudha Sharma and designer Rupin Suchak. They have highlighted the PM’s call in this track set to the tune of the popular song Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya from the film Satte Pe Satta.
Listen to the special song below:
View this post on Instagram
Let us all come together tomorrow by staying at out homes and lighting a diya,candle,torch ,phone flash or anything that glows. See you sunday ...at your window,door or balcony from ours.❤ Rupin Vasu's new creation. @rupinsuchak @vasudasharma #stayhome #staysafe #betogetheralone # जन हित में जारी ! Share Karo . 😁❤
While the song has received over 37,000 views and more than 5,000 likes on Instagram, PM Modi’s tweet has collected over 17,000 likes and more than 2,700 retweets.
Several people have posted their reactions to the song in the comments sections of the two posts.
“Excellent... beautifully worded, sung and picturised!” says a Twitter user. “Must watch and share this beautiful video composition,” says another.
“Love this song… salute,” comments an Instagram user. “Very very creative... this lockdown has brought out the best in so many people,” exclaims another.
In a video message, PM Modi had appealed to citizens to stand on their doorways or balconies with candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlights to show the spirit of togetherness in this fight against covid-19.
Now, with only hours to go, people are gearing up for the #9pm9minute initiative.
