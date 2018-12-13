Police dog has priceless reaction to new shoes. 6 million views and counting

Dogs usually don’t like wearing shoes or socks and this police pupper in South Dakota, US is no different. The K9’s hilarious reaction to trying on snow boots has captivated the attention of social media. Since being shared a week ago, the video of the dog has collected over six million views and still counting on Facebook.

The video has been shared by Rapid City Police Department on Facebook. The video shows Jary, a Belgian Malinois, trying on snow boots for the first time. According to the caption shared on the page, the dog was being trained to wear the boots since the weather is getting colder.

“It’s cold out there, which means making sure all our officers are equipped for the chilly weather; even the furry ones! Looks like K9 Jary’s new snow boots are going to take some getting-used-to...” says the caption.

The clip, a little over a minute long, shows the dog trying its best to walk around in the boots but being quite uncomfortable doing so.

Along with the millions of views, the video has also received over one lakh shares and more than 38,000 reactions.

While several people have shared their reaction the video, many have posted pictures to show how comfortable their dogs are in shoes. Some have even joked about the hilarious scenarios when they are forced to walk in a similar way.

“I put these on my Great Dane. Yup. Like a high stepping uncoordinated baby moose. Never laughed so hard in my life,” says one on Facebook. “That’s how I walk when my kid is asleep,” jokes another. “When my kids have Legos scattered,” says a third.

