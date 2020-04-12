e-paper
Policeman walks for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join duty

Constable Anand Pandey got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn’t stopped him from joining his duty.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jabalpur
It took the policeman three days to reach Kanpur from Jabalpur.
It took the policeman three days to reach Kanpur from Jabalpur. (PTI file photo)
         

The whole country is under a lockdown due to deadly coronavirus outbreak but there are people who are still keeping their jobs at priority. Constable Anand Pandey walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty.

Resident of Bhauti in Kanpur, Pandey is posted in Jabalpur. He came back to his house on leave on February 20 as his wife was unwell. He got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn’t stop him from joining his duty. He started walking from Kanpur on March 30 to reach Jabalpur. He also took lift from a few passersby. It took him three days to reach Jabalpur.

Inspector S.P.S Baghel and the entire staff of Omati police station appreciated the efforts of Pandey.

Pandey is now serving his duties at Ghantaghar Chowk in Jabalpur amid lockdown and curfew.

