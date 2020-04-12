Policeman walks for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join duty

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:13 IST

The whole country is under a lockdown due to deadly coronavirus outbreak but there are people who are still keeping their jobs at priority. Constable Anand Pandey walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty.

Resident of Bhauti in Kanpur, Pandey is posted in Jabalpur. He came back to his house on leave on February 20 as his wife was unwell. He got stuck in Kanpur due to the lockdown but it didn’t stop him from joining his duty. He started walking from Kanpur on March 30 to reach Jabalpur. He also took lift from a few passersby. It took him three days to reach Jabalpur.

Inspector S.P.S Baghel and the entire staff of Omati police station appreciated the efforts of Pandey.

Pandey is now serving his duties at Ghantaghar Chowk in Jabalpur amid lockdown and curfew.