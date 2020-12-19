e-paper
Pooch rescued from jaws of alligator in Florida becomes 'Deputy Dog'. Watch

Pooch rescued from jaws of alligator in Florida becomes ‘Deputy Dog’. Watch

The clip opens to show Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno asking Gunner, ‘Do you swear to uphold the constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner?’

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog being presented with a badge.
The image shows the dog being presented with a badge. (YouTube/Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
         

If you often follow the viral videos on the Internet, then chances are you have seen the clip of a man in Florida rescuing his dog from the jaws of an alligator. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The video, which has now gone all kinds of viral, details how 74-year-old Richard Wilbank jumped into a pond and wrestled with an alligator to save his puppy Gunner. The incident created quite a stir online. And now, the little pooch is making headlines again because of a new job he recently bagged with Lee County Sheriff’s Department. He is now honoured as a ‘Deputy Dog.’

The department also took to YouTube to share a video of the ceremony. The clip opens to show Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno asking Gunner, ‘Do you swear to uphold the constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner?’ He then goes on to say, ‘This is a big day you are going to be a detective now.’

The video also shows Wilbank explaining how when he saw Gunner in danger, his only thought was to jump into the pond and rescue him. The clip ends with Marceno explaining why Gunner is a perfect addition to the department.

Take a look at the entire video:

What do you think of this sweet story?

