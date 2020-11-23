e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Florida man wrestles with alligator to save 3-month-old puppy, video goes viral. Watch

Florida man wrestles with alligator to save 3-month-old puppy, video goes viral. Watch

“Richard Wilbanks jumped in the water after an alligator snatched his pet. He was able to pry his dog from the alligator’s mouth,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows the 74-year-old, identified as Richard Wilbanks, in the pond wrestling with the alligator to save his three-month-old puppy Gunner.
The video shows the 74-year-old, identified as Richard Wilbanks, in the pond wrestling with the alligator to save his three-month-old puppy Gunner.(Screengrab)
         

In a shocking incident from Florida, a man successfully rescued his pet puppy from an alligator. The dramatic and adrenaline-inducing incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, and the man as well as the puppy emerged from it almost unharmed. IFS officer Susanta Nanda has also shared the video that swiftly went viral on social media.

The video shows the 74-year-old, identified as Richard Wilbanks, in the pond wrestling with the alligator to save his three-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy Gunner. After moments of struggle, the puppy is freed from the gator’s jaws and runs away. Even after getting bit by an alligator, Gunner was almost unharmed with only one puncture wound on its belly. Wilbanks, although, spoke about how his hand was totally chewed by the reptile’s jaws.

“Richard Wilbanks jumped in the water after an alligator snatched his pet. He was able to pry his dog from the alligator’s mouth,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the hair-raising clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered many reactions from netizens. While some heaved a sigh of relief after the dog was freed, many pointed out how the man calmly handled the situation.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In