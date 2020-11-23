Florida man wrestles with alligator to save 3-month-old puppy, video goes viral. Watch

it-s-viral

In a shocking incident from Florida, a man successfully rescued his pet puppy from an alligator. The dramatic and adrenaline-inducing incident was recorded by surveillance cameras, and the man as well as the puppy emerged from it almost unharmed. IFS officer Susanta Nanda has also shared the video that swiftly went viral on social media.

The video shows the 74-year-old, identified as Richard Wilbanks, in the pond wrestling with the alligator to save his three-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy Gunner. After moments of struggle, the puppy is freed from the gator’s jaws and runs away. Even after getting bit by an alligator, Gunner was almost unharmed with only one puncture wound on its belly. Wilbanks, although, spoke about how his hand was totally chewed by the reptile’s jaws.

“Richard Wilbanks jumped in the water after an alligator snatched his pet. He was able to pry his dog from the alligator’s mouth,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the hair-raising clip:

Richard Wilbanks jumped in the water after a Alligator snatched his pet. He was able to pry his dog from the alligator's mouth. pic.twitter.com/zc9yVEh5h6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 23, 2020

Shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered many reactions from netizens. While some heaved a sigh of relief after the dog was freed, many pointed out how the man calmly handled the situation.

