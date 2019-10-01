Prince Harry takes over National Geographic’s Instagram, posts these pics
Prince Harry guest-edited the account as part of a new social media campaign ‘Looking Up’, which he hopes will raise “awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system.”it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:12 IST
Royal takeover! Prince Harry took his social media skills to a new level by guest editing National Geographic’s Instagram account.
The 35-year-old royal, who is in Malawi as a part of his 10-day tour of Africa, took over National Geographic’s Instagram on Monday.
Harry guest-edited the account as part of the new social media campaign ‘Looking Up’, which he hopes will raise “awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system.”
For the first photo, the Duke of Sussex shared one of his own images of Baobab trees in Liwonde National Park, Malawi. The royal can be seen lying on the ground as he points his camera up towards the sky to capture the stunning still.
Photo by @sussexroyal | We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-curating our Instagram feed today! "Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-curate this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites. Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi an important stop on our official tour of southern Africa, planting trees for the Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees. "#LookingUp seeks to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem, and is an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp. I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @sussexroyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp 🌲 🌳" ••• His Royal Highness is currently on an official tour to further the Queens Commonwealth Canopy, which was launched in 2015. Commonwealth countries have been invited to submit forests and national parks to be protected and preserved as well as to plant trees. The Duke has helped QCC projects in the Caribbean, U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, Malawi, and Tonga. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation and committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change. The Duke’s longtime passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face has been inspired by the work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for many years.
Writing alongside the still, Harry explained that he wanted to encourage users to post their own pictures of trees in the local community “to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem” and encourage people to “appreciate the beauty of our surroundings.”
Harry also posted a photo of a strangler fig tree.
Photo by @peteressick | "I absolutely love this from Peter Essick. It is a stunning view of a strangler fig as it twists around another tree to head upwards toward the sun, precisely why it got its name! Thanks for sharing this, Peter, and for #LookingUp" - Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal Peter’s image was taken in the Yidney Scrub Rainforest on Fraser Island, Australia. Today The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-editing the @natgeo feed, in an effort to raise awareness around Queens Commonwealth Canopy, in which almost 50 countries have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation or have committed to planting millions of new trees to combat climate change. The images being posted today are all ‘looking up’ at trees from below to highlight the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem. Post your images of trees, add the #lookingup, and at the end of the day, The Duke will share a selection of the most beautiful images that you post from across the world on @sussexroyal Instagram stories.
The royal went on to share another picture which features the autumn colours in the U.K., which he finds “beautiful.”
Photo by @simoncroberts | "The autumn colours in the U.K. are always beautiful, and I just had to include something to show them off. Thanks to Simon Roberts for sharing this. It was taken at the National Arboretum, which makes it even more special." —Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal Selected by The Duke for the #LookingUp campaign with @natgeo, Simon’s image was taken at the National Arboretum, in Gloucestershire, England, which is a year-round centre of remembrance for those who have served their country. Please keep sharing your own #LookingUp images from your own community, and at the end of the day The Duke will be sharing some of his favourites on @sussexroyal Instagram stories. ... Today, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-editing the @natgeo feed, in an effort to raise awareness around Queens Commonwealth Canopy, in which almost 50 countries have dedicated indigenous forest for conservation or have committed to planting millions of new trees to combat climate change. The images being posted today are all ‘looking up’ at trees from below to highlight the vital role trees play in the Earth’s ecosystem. Post your images of trees, add #lookingup, and at the end of the day, The Duke will share a selection of images that you post from across the world on @sussexroyal Instagram stories
Harry visited Liwonde National Park in Malawi as part of the ongoing campaign to secure forests under the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative that was launched in 2015 as a network of forest conservation programs throughout the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, reported People.
Harry and his wife Meghan Markle launched their Instagram account earlier this year. They are currently sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from their Africa tour.
The 35-year-old royal will reunite with Meghan and son Archie when he returns to South Africa later this week.
The Duke is currently on a 10-day tour of southern Africa. He and his wife, Meghan, travelled together to South Africa before Harry jetted off to Angola, Malawi, and Botswana.
Harry and Meghan have been raising awareness of several issues while on the royal tour, including counter-poaching operations in Malawi, violence against women in South Africa, elephant protection in Botswana and landmines in Angola.
First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:36 IST