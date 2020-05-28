e-paper
Proud dad Varun Gandhi shares an adorable update about his daughter

Varun Gandhi shared a picture of Anasuyaa wearing a graduation hat and a huge smile on her face.

Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Posted some seven hours ago, the tweet has collected over 32,000 likes. (Twitter/@varungandhi80)
         

BJP MP Varun Gandhi was every bit the doting and proud father when he shared an adorable picture of his daughter Anasuyaa. In a tweet posted earlier today, Gandhi shared a picture of Anasuyaa wearing a graduation hat and a huge smile on her face. Through the tweet, he shared how his daughter has graduated as the youngest in her class to the next grade.

“My daughter Anasuyaa graduates Year 1 today and heads to Year 2. She’s the youngest in her class,” wrote Gandhi in his tweet. Anasuyaa is five-year-old.

Posted some seven hours ago, the tweet has collected over 32,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. People have showered the tweet with lots of wonderful comments.

“Congratulations to Anasuyaa and to the proud father. God bless her with all the success,” wrote a Twitter user. “Congratulations little one have a fantastic future ahead,” wrote another not unlike several others.

Anasuyaa is Varun Gandhi and his wife Yamini’s only child. She is the granddaughter of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.

