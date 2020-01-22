e-paper
Pune Police joins the ‘art and artist’ trend, tweets hilarious meme

The meme is designed using two different and unrelated pictures.

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Besides Pune Police, others are also taking part in ‘art and artist’ meme trend.
Besides Pune Police, others are also taking part in ‘art and artist’ meme trend. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

A few days back, Pune Police created a stir on Twitter with their savage reply to a man who asked for woman’s number. Now, they are again the topic of chatter and this time for dropping a hilarious meme following the “art and artist” trend on Twitter.

The meme is designed using two different and unrelated pictures. Above one image the world “Art” is written and on the other is titled as “Artist”. The first photo shows something which has happened and the second one implies it to be the reason behind the occurrence, in a witty way.

Here’s what Pune Police tweeted:

To make their explanation a bit clearer, they later shared another tweet. In the post, the department explained that Pune Police is a creation which is “never complete” without the citizens.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post:

Several people joined the trend and dropped such memes which may tickle you funny bone. Here are some:

Earlier this month, Pune Police won hearts with its witty reply on a Twitter user’s post. Their ‘his highness’ reply on an image of traffic violators left people in splits.

What would you tweet?

