Pupper is excited to go for a walk and is letting everyone know the same. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:37 IST

If you’re a dog parent, related to someone who is raising a cute canine child, or a pooch content enthusiast, then you probably know that there are only a few things doggos love more than walks. This pupper, named Maya, is no exception to the rule. The video, which shows Maya communicating her wish to go for a walk, is so wholesome that it may leave you with a big smile on your face.

Posted on Reddit on October 30, this recording is just a little over 10 seconds long. “Someone can’t wait to go for her first walkies!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording starts by showing the tiny black-furred pooch standing by a door holding a pink-coloured leash in her mouth. Then, the pupper runs to her hooman all while making some ultra-cute whining sounds. The clip ends with the pet parent informing Maya that she isn’t adequately vaccinated yet, and thus, would have to wait a little longer before she can enjoy some outdoor strolls.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, young Maya has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The post currently has over 22,200 upvotes and almost 250 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Take her for walkies”. To this, the original poster responded, “Don’t worry, she’s having her 2nd vaccines appointment on Monday and then needs to wait another week. And then walkies galore”. How exciting!

Another individual wrote, “’You’re not vaccinated yet, sorry!’ That’s a good dog parent there”. “OMG those adorable tippy taps!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Dog’s ‘audacious food heist’ is a video you didn’t know you needed to see