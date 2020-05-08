e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Puppy fell down sewer hole filled with water. These good guys saved it

The puppy was found neck deep in water and shaking.

May 08, 2020 15:21 IST
Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) and Tucson Fire Department shared posts about the rescue.
Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) and Tucson Fire Department shared posts about the rescue. (Facebook/Pima Animal Care Center )
         

Who doesn’t like a good rescue story to brighten up a dull day. This story comes all the way from Arizona, US, where a puppy landed himself into quite a predicament. People found the little thing inside a seven to eight-foot-deep sewer hole. Help arrived and the puppy was safely rescued from the scary spot.

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) and Tucson Fire Department shared posts about the rescue. The puppy was found neck deep in water and shaking, explains one of the posts. Members from the teams along with others brought the puppy out of the hole.

Pictures show the scared little puppy before and after its rescue. You can see officers feeding the pooch some water and food.

“The puppy has been bathed and is now being seen by the clinic,” PACC added in their post.

The rescue story of course made people happy.

“Great job everyone! Thank you for being there for both people and animals. Stay safe,” posted a Facebook user. “Finally some good news,” wrote another. “This is a great story, so happy he was saved,” commented another.

Requests for adoption have also started. “If this puppy is up for adoption, I’ve got the perfect family waiting,” posted an individual.

What do you think of this rescue story?

