Home / It's Viral / Puppy’s first experience with a fruity and ‘joosy pupsicle’ might just melt your heart. Watch

Puppy’s first experience with a fruity and ‘joosy pupsicle’ might just melt your heart. Watch

At first, Honeydew gets a little startled with the pointy end of the ‘joosy pupsicle’ but keeps on trying to get a taste of it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Honeydew’s tasting session might just be the exact dose of cuteness you need.
Honeydew’s tasting session might just be the exact dose of cuteness you need.(Instagram/@honeydewthedachshund)
         

If you’re having a lazy Monday, we just might have the right kind of cuteness to cheer you up. Here’s a sneak-peek of Honeydew the dachshund’s first time tasting a ‘joosy pupsicle’. We must warn you though that this pupper lives to its name and might just give you a sugar rush with its adorableness.

The clip shows the pretty little dachshund waiting for her human to give her a treat. A few seconds into the clip, Honeydew’s human introduces a small piece of watermelon for the small pupper. At first, Honeydew gets a little startled with the pointy end of the ‘joosy pupsicle’ but keeps on trying to get a taste of it. After some sniffs and a much difficult decision between biting and licking the piece of fruit, the little pupper enjoys the watermelon and declares it ‘heckin delish’. She also recommends this special ‘pupsicle’ with a 10 out of 10 rating.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on June 17, the clip has garnered almost 40,000 views and has left netizens gushing about the beautiful little pupper. While some couldn’t stop praising Honeydew’s gorgeous and unique eyes, others commented on how they were more than ready to try out her recommended ‘pupsicle’.

“She is so beautiful, I think I will melt quicker than a popsicle by just looking at her eyes,” comments an Instagram user. “Am I supposed to gib licks or do a bite? One tough decision,” jokes another.

“Aww! This is the cutest food critic ever,” writes a third.

What do you think of this adorable clip?

