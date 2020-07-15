e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Python goes for a dip in pool after a meal, clip is giving netizens shudders. Watch

Python goes for a dip in pool after a meal, clip is giving netizens shudders. Watch

The python is seen slithering over the rim of the pool of water and dipping itself into the water.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“A huge python after a meal to cool itself,” reads the caption.
"A huge python after a meal to cool itself," reads the caption.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Snakes can easily send a shiver down the spine for many. And when it comes to pythons, the shivers may get a bit intensified. After numerous shocking videos of pythons swallowing small animals, the Internet has churned out a clip that shows what some of these reptiles do after having a meal. Shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip shows a python chilling by a pool of water after a meal.

Posted on Twitter, the clip starts with the camera focusing on the python. The python is seen slithering over the rim of the pool of water and dipping itself into the water. It was probably grabbing a refreshing drink of water and washing down the meal.

Though it’s unknown where the video was capture or who took it, it’s a sight to behold.

“A huge python after a meal to cool itself,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on July 14, the clip has garnered over 8,900 views. Netizens flooded the comments section with tons of questions as well as shocked remarks on the huge snake’s appetite.

“How long will it take to digest that meal,” asks a Twitter user. “I wonder what his food was. A goat, I’m assuming,” enquires another. “Does it need daily meals?” asks a third. “This is scary,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this clip?

