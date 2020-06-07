e-paper
Home / It's Viral / R Madhavan shares video of his son grooming their huge pet dog. It’s beyond adorable

R Madhavan shares video of his son grooming their huge pet dog. It’s beyond adorable

The video shared by R Madhavan on Instagram has now sparked all sorts of comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows R Madhavan’s son brushing their dog’s fur.
The image shows R Madhavan’s son brushing their dog’s fur. (Instagram/@actormaddy)
         

Dog videos are cute. Dog videos showing the furballs getting groomed are cuter. However, do you know what is cutest? The clips which show the bond of love between a dog and its human, just like the one recently shared by R Madhavan on Instagram.

The adorable clip shows Madhavan’s son grooming their huge pet dog. With a witty caption, the actor shared the video which is now making many go “aww.” Chances are the adorableness of it all will make you smile too.

“When you take the job of brushing your dog a little too seriously. Crazy dog and master,” Madhavan wrote in the caption.

Since being shared a little over 6 hours ago, the video has garnered close to 3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of reactions from people with most writing how cute the duo looks. A few also shared their own experiences of grooming a huge dog.

“He has gone under like a car mechanic,” wrote an Instagram user. “The size of a lion but heart of a baby. Your Bernie is adorable. Was just showing my son the level of commitment and brotherhood from your son,” expressed another. “I’d do the same. Worth every fluff of dog hair going in one’s eyes & mouth,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

