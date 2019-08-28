Rahul Gandhi kissed by man during Wayanad visit. See his reaction

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:47 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was caught off guard during his recent visit to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency. A video that’s made its way online shows a man giving Rahul Gandhi a peck on the cheek while he is sitting in his car. And, the video is collecting quite a few reactions on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi is visiting flood-battered Wayanad in north Kerala as part of a three day visit, his second this month. The short clip that’s been shared on Twitter shows Rahul Gandhi sitting in his car as supporters surround his vehicle. He is seen shaking hands with a few people before an excited man leans inside the car and gives him a peck on his cheek. Rahul Gandhi remains unfazed and continues shaking hands with others standing by his car.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

This isn’t the first time such an incident has happened. Back in February, during a rally in Valsad, Gujarat, a woman planted a kiss on Rahul Gandhi’s cheek.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:43 IST