Rare pangolin rescued from smuggler, accused arrested

Rare pangolin rescued from smuggler, accused arrested

The smuggler waiting for customers to sell a rare species of Pangolin near Kulhadighat village located in Mainpur Tehsil.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Gariyaband, Chhattisgarh
The image shows the rare pangolin rescued from the smuggler.
The image shows the rare pangolin rescued from the smuggler.(ANI)
         

A smuggler was arrested on Saturday for allegedly possessing a rare species of pangolin in Gariyaband district.

The police received a tip-off that a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha was waiting for customers to sell a rare species of Pangolin near Kulhadighat village located in Mainpur Tehsil on June 26, as per the release.

A team of Mainpur police reached the spot and arrested the accused of illegally possessing the pangolin.

An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway.

