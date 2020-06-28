Rare pangolin rescued from smuggler, accused arrested

it-s-viral

A smuggler was arrested on Saturday for allegedly possessing a rare species of pangolin in Gariyaband district.

The police received a tip-off that a resident of Nuapada district in Odisha was waiting for customers to sell a rare species of Pangolin near Kulhadighat village located in Mainpur Tehsil on June 26, as per the release.

A team of Mainpur police reached the spot and arrested the accused of illegally possessing the pangolin.

Chhattisgarh: Gariyaband Police yesterday arrested a person and recovered a pangolin from his possession. Further probe is underway. pic.twitter.com/4obsgkQx0k — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway.