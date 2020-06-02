e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rare Trionychidae caught by fishermen in Odisha, rescued and released later

Rare Trionychidae caught by fishermen in Odisha, rescued and released later

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mayurbhanj, Odisha
Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles.
Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles.(ANI)
         

A rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam.

Swayam Mallik, DFO, told ANI, “Today one softshell turtle was rescued by forest department with the help of local people. The turtle was caught in a net when fishermen were fishing in Zambhira Dam at Deuli rage of Mayurbhanj district. Later, we released it in the same area.”

Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles. According to the forest department, the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and has a maximum life is 50 years. These are found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

tags
top news
India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over the last three days
Cyclone Nisarga: How the forecast changed over the last three days
LIVE: New Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong renews fears of local clusters
LIVE: New Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong renews fears of local clusters
‘Time to stabilise, speed-up economy amid Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi
‘Time to stabilise, speed-up economy amid Covid-19 battle’: PM Modi
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
How dangerous is Cyclone Nisarga? IMD issues red alert, low-lying areas to be evacuated
In praise for PM Modi, Aaditya Thackeray delivers a message to ministers
In praise for PM Modi, Aaditya Thackeray delivers a message to ministers
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone Nisarga

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In