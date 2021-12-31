e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Ratan Tata has a special New Year’s message for ‘community on other side of screen’

Ratan Tata has a special New Year’s message for ‘community on other side of screen’

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ratan Tata’s post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
New Year is just a few hours away and people are already taking to social media platforms to share wishes for the upcoming year. Among them is the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons’ Ratan Tata. Taking to Instagram, the business tycoon shared a special message for the “community on the other side of the screen,”

In the caption, Tata wished for the New Year that is filled with good health and happiness. He also took the opportunity to thank those who wished him on his birthday. Tata celebrated his 83rd birthday on December 28.

The post is complete with an image of the business tycoon sitting in front of a laptop. Take a look at the entire share:

Since being shared a little over two hour ago, the post has gathered nearly 6.1 lakh likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some wished Tata, others expressed their admiration for him.

“Real ratan (jewel) of India,” wrote an Instagram user. “True inspiration,” expressed another. “Happy New Year from Romania,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Also Read | Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: 5 Insta posts by the business tycoon that show his love for animals

