e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Real beetle meets robot beetle, then this happens. Watch

Real beetle meets robot beetle, then this happens. Watch

“I experienced a decent range of emotions watching this,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a real-life and a robot beetle.
The image shows a real-life and a robot beetle.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
         

If you’re a fan of the science fiction genre, then you may have thought of scenarios wherein you meet a robot version of yourself. What would they be like? How would that encounter go? Now, get ready to see a beetle version of such a situation. This video which shows a robot beetle meeting a real one is so epic to watch that it has left many tweeple astounded. It may have the same effect on you.

Posted on Twitter on October 9, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “Robot beetle encounters the real beetle,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a real-life beetle and a robot beetle standing on a brown surface. Take a look at the video to know how this meeting unfolds.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this clip has accumulated over 3.6 lakh views. Additionally, the tweet in itself has garnered more than 14,200 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. An individual wrote, “DAMN! That’s awesome!”. “Well done beetle,” read one comment on the thread.

A Twitter user declared, “That real beetle probably felt like the man for the longest time after that”. Somebody else stated, “Good job little beetle”. “I experienced a decent range of emotions watching this,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | ‘Amazed and creeped out’: Man spots robot dog roaming around Canadian street. Watch

tags
top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
RR vs DC live: Toss important in Royals and Capitals clash
RR vs DC live: Toss important in Royals and Capitals clash
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In