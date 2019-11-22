e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Red panda escapes, zoo advises people to keep a look at ‘top of trees’

Red panda is a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:57 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Paris
This photo shows the red panda that broke out of a zoo.
This photo shows the red panda that broke out of a zoo. (AP)
         

A search is on for a red panda that broke out of a zoo in the Rhone region of southeastern France. Officials at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo said the endangered animal was last seen 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the park by a surprised motorist. The park said the panda escaped last Friday by climbing up branches broken by snowfall and swinging from tree to tree.

The panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, would probably spend “a good part of the day sleeping in a tree.” The zoo advised residents to keep a look out “at the top of the trees.”

Red panda lying on a tree branch (representational image).
Red panda lying on a tree branch (representational image).

Zoo veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard said the animal “has good claws and good teeth” and shouldn’t be hugged, although it isn’t considered dangerous.

Red pandas are unrelated to the more famous giant pandas. They are not bears and have their own taxonomically unique family called Ailuridae, reports AFP.

tags
top news
In Mumbai, a rare meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders begins
In Mumbai, a rare meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders begins
D/N Test LIVE: Kohli, Pujara settle India after Rohit’s fall
D/N Test LIVE: Kohli, Pujara settle India after Rohit’s fall
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News