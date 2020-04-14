Redditor just got played by their computerised opponent in scrabble. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:44 IST

Nobody likes a grammar nazi but when your computerised opponent questions your spelling, there is no better word than ‘infuriating’ to describe the feeling that generates.

This picture was posted on the subreddit ‘mildly infuriating’ on April 12. It has been captioned “umm okay...”. The photo is a screenshot taken from somebody’s phone of a one-player game of scrabble. What the viewer sees is not the game itself but a pop-up notification identifying an error. It reads, “Sorry, Ok is not a valid word in the English dictionary. Please try again”. Um, okay Mr Computer. If it isn’t a valid word in the English dictionary then why are you using it?

This post currently has over 1,100 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors responded to the picture. One person said, “It’s mildly infuriating when people think abbreviations are words”. To which somebody else responded with, “Right?! Let’s use the real version: Okie Dokie”.

People on the subreddit were torn about whether acronyms should be accepted in scrabble. One person said, “OK is an acronym, even in this picture the K is capitalized”. To which somebody responded with, “What is it an acronym for? If the words that formed the acronym no longer exist, why can’t we just agree, as a society, that the acronym that is actually used should be considered a word”.

A Reddit user tried to come up with a civil solution when saying, “I suppose they could have written ‘OK is not a valid word to play in Scrabble’ or ‘OK is not in the Scrabble dictionary.’” To which another replied with, “Except that, as of 2018, it is in the scrabble dictionary”.

What are your thoughts on this okay versus ok debate?