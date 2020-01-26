e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Republic Day 2020: Here’s what netizens are sharing to celebrate the day. In pics

Republic Day 2020: Here’s what netizens are sharing to celebrate the day. In pics

Republic Day 2020: Glimpses of the celebrations are making their way onto social media.

Jan 26, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic Day 2020: A Facebook user dropped an artistic version showcasing Indian tricolour.
Republic Day 2020: A Facebook user dropped an artistic version showcasing Indian tricolour. (Facebook/Arunava Sen‎)
         

Today India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day. This day is observed to commemorate the date, January 26, when the Indian constitution came into effect in 1950. People are marking the day with grand celebrations all across the nation.

Glimpses of the celebrations are also making their way onto social media with several people sharing all sorts of images. From dressing up in tricolour to preparing food using the hues, people are dropping all sorts of images on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

On Twitter, several hashtags are trending since morning and people are using them to showcase how they are taking part in Republic Day 2020 celebrations. Some of the hashtags which are dominating the micro-blogging site are - #RepublicDay2020, #RepublicDayIndia, Republic Day, and #71stRepublic Day. Here are some of the tweets by the users:

People are also taking to Instagram to show their Republic Day celebrations. While some are sharing artistic images of the national flag, others are sharing images of themselves dresses in tricolour..

View this post on Instagram

Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 #tbt #artista

A post shared by Varun Khandelwal (@varun.khandelwal) on

People on Facebook are not far behind either. From patriotic quotes to decorations of celebrations, here’s what people are sharing. Some showcased their creativity and created the tricolour hues using unusual images. Here’s one such post.

Republic Day 2020: Social media celebrating the day.
Republic Day 2020: Social media celebrating the day. ( Facebook/Arunava Sen‎ )

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes at the National War Memorial near India Gate, the celebration for the year was started in morning. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro graced the position of India’s chief guest this year.

india news