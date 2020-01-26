e-paper
Republic Day 2020: People drop good-humoured memes about Doordarshan on Twitter. Here’s why

Republic Day 2020: Each year many turn on Doordarshan to watch the parade.

Jan 26, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic Day 2020: People are tweeting about Doordarshan.
Republic Day 2020: People are tweeting about Doordarshan.
         

Each year on Republic Day, almost like a tradition, many turn on Doordarshan channel to witness India’s celebration of the day. After all, when it’s about watching the moments of glory, people still put their faith in good old DD TV.

With India celebrating its 71st Republic Day this year, many watched a live telecast of the 90-minute-parade on the channel. Expectedly, people also took to Twitter to express their thoughts about it. Amidst this, many unleashed their creativity and came up with Doordarshan related tweets – suggesting that this is the day of the year when the channel’s viewership goes up drastically because of the live telecast. Also adding, not many turns to DD for the rest of the year.

We have collected some such good-humoured memes for you.

One drew inspiration from a famous meme featuring Akshay Kumar to state their point:

A Twitter user compared it with an episode of the TV series Game of Thrones where the character Jon Snow bursts back to life, after being murdered:

Yet another took help of a dialogue by Nawazuddin Siddiqui from web series Sacred Games:

A user from Twitter took inspiration from a popular meme trend to suggest how Doordarshan ‘feels’ on Republic Day:

One person decided to use a funny scene from 2007 movie Dhamaal to express themselves:

This year Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade. The main attraction of the day’s celebration, Republic Day parade, was held along Rajpath.

