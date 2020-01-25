Republic Day 2020: TikTok invites people to wish in their mother tongue and use hasgtag ‘Desh Ki Bhasa’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:17 IST

Republic Day is celebrated each year on January 26. First observed in 1950, this is a day which honours the date on which the Indian Constitution came into effect. People celebrate this day, across the nation, with gusto. Expectedly, they also dish out all sorts of messages on social media – even before the actual day. This year India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day and wishes have already started pouring in on social media– especially TikTok. In fact, the video sharing platform has invited its users to drop wishes in their mother tongue using the hashtag #DeshKiBhasa.

Anyone using TikTok can record Republic Day 2020 wishes in their mother tongue and share it on the platform. “Use your Mother Language to share your Republic Day wish and tell us why you feel proud if being an Indian,” the company wrote highlighting a section on the app where users can create video for the special day. And, people obliged.

Ahead of Republic Day 2020, TikTok asked its users to share wishes using hashtag #DeshKiBhasa.

Many dropped their wishes in different languages – including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, and Odia. We have collected some such videos for you:

Here’s is someone saying their piece in Hindi:

A user speaking Odia shared why she is proud to be an Indian:

A Bengali speaking mother-daughter duo decided to recite a famous patriotic poem Dhana Dhanya Pushpe Bhara by Dwijendralal Ray:

Here’s a wish from a woman in Gujarati:

Yet another user of the platform shared her thoughts in Marathi:

What would would be your wish on Republic Day 2020?

Also Read Republic Day: Amritsar school teacher makes national flag with 71,000 toothpicks