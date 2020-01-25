e-paper
Republic Day 2020: TikTok invites people to wish in their mother tongue and use hasgtag ‘Desh Ki Bhasa’

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic Day is celebrated each year. (TikTok)
         

Republic Day is celebrated each year on January 26. First observed in 1950, this is a day which honours the date on which the Indian Constitution came into effect. People celebrate this day, across the nation, with gusto. Expectedly, they also dish out all sorts of messages on social media – even before the actual day. This year India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day and wishes have already started pouring in on social media– especially TikTok. In fact, the video sharing platform has invited its users to drop wishes in their mother tongue using the hashtag #DeshKiBhasa.

Anyone using TikTok can record Republic Day 2020 wishes in their mother tongue and share it on the platform. “Use your Mother Language to share your Republic Day wish and tell us why you feel proud if being an Indian,” the company wrote highlighting a section on the app where users can create video for the special day. And, people obliged.

Ahead of Republic Day 2020, TikTok asked its users to share wishes using hashtag #DeshKiBhasa.

Many dropped their wishes in different languages – including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, and Odia. We have collected some such videos for you:

Here’s is someone saying their piece in Hindi:

@dr.deepakdevgun

#proudtobeanindian #deshkibhasha #happyrepublicday #drdeepakdevgun #drddkivines #teamdrdevgun #viralvideo #tiktokindia #foryou depaanjay.ly #indian

♬ original sound - dr. deepak devgun

A user speaking Odia shared why she is proud to be an Indian:

@sradhapanigrahi

#deshkibhasha m from odisha... and you?? #foryou #frp #republicday #advancewish #odisha #odia

♬ original sound - Sradha Panigrahi

A Bengali speaking mother-daughter duo decided to recite a famous patriotic poem Dhana Dhanya Pushpe Bhara by Dwijendralal Ray:

@snehabhattacharya7

#deshkibhasha Happy Republic Day

♬ original sound - snehabhattacharya13

Here’s a wish from a woman in Gujarati:

@aanchalshah21

Happy Republic Day🇮🇳🙏🏻 #deshkibhasha #ilovemyindia #proudindian #india #gujarat #aanians

♬ original sound - Aanchal👑

Yet another user of the platform shared her thoughts in Marathi:

@snehadhas

जय भारत🇨🇮 Happy Rebublic Day in advance #deshkibhasha #foryоu #fyp #republicday2020 #proudtobeanindian #FlauntItYourWay #marathi #memarathimulgi

♬ original sound - senhora sneha

What would would be your wish on Republic Day 2020?

