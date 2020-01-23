Republic Day: Amritsar school teacher makes national flag with 71,000 toothpicks

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:36 IST

To mark the 71st Republic Day, which India is going to celebrate on January 26, a government school teacher in Amritsar has made a national flag with 71,000 toothpicks.

Teacher Baljinder Singh took 40 days to achieve the feat. “Ahead of the Republic Day, I made a national flag with toothpicks,” he said.

“For a long time, I had been thinking of doing something which no one has done before. So, I came up with this idea. I want this to be the longest flag. It took me 40 days to complete the flag,” Singh told ANI. “At the district level, we will have a Republic Day celebration. I will try to present my flag on the occasion,” added Singh.

Punjab: A government school teacher, Baljinder Singh from Amritsar has made a national flag using toothpicks. He says,"I have made the national flag using 71,000 toothpicks to mark the 71st Republic day. It took me 40 days to complete it". pic.twitter.com/MO8eOg5bbw — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the women bikers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be participating in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will arrive in India on January 24 for a four-day visit. He will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

He will also hold talks with the Indian leadership to bolster trade and investment between the two countries. Bolsonaro will be the third Brazilian President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.