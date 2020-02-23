e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Robot Pepe will be nudging Delhi school kids to wash hands

Robot Pepe will be nudging Delhi school kids to wash hands

In Delhi’s 19 co-educational schools run by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, a robot named Pepe will be used to nudge kids to give fresh approach to hygiene.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 23, 2020 15:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A robot named Pepe will be used to nudge kids in DSGMC school to give fresh approach to hygiene.
A robot named Pepe will be used to nudge kids in DSGMC school to give fresh approach to hygiene.(Youtube/AMMACHI Labs & University of Glasgow)
         

With the coronavirus fear looming large all over the world, a social robot will be nudging your son and daughter to wash hands before eating. Sounds surreal?

Well, they are going to be a reality in Delhi’s 19 co-educational schools run by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

A robot named Pepe will be used to nudge kids in DSGMC school to give fresh approach to hygiene. The Pepe robots each costing a nominal Rs 7,000 will be mounted on the wall above a hand washing station near washrooms to inspire around 20,000 children studying in these schools to wash their hands properly before eating or after playing.

Pepe, the robot is developed by researchers from the University of Glasgow in Scotland in collaboration with the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University in India. Pepe will interact with children as they pass by sink and encourage them to practise proper handwashing .

This is being done to promote hygiene practices including hand washing with soap among children and strengthen access to water, sanitation and hygiene in all schools run by DSGMC, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the President of of the Sikh body.

He said that DSGMC will survey each school’s needs and physical layout and then construct and install the best options for each school so as it could facilitate maximum students.

Sirsa said that entire process will be completed very soon on priority basis. What’s more? Schoolkids below 10 years drawn from marginal section of society which is most affected by poor sanitation and hygiene will be especially targeted under this programme.

An exclusive mobile App will also be developed for monitoring the success of programme. School teachers will take photos of hygiene practices adopted by children on the campus and post it on the mobile application regularly, a move through which the DSGMC will be able to keep a check to students hygiene behaviours: preventing diseases and maintaining health.

This, Sirsa insists, will not only contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, but also cultivate a habit of handwashing and cleanliness among school students and thus preventing diseases like diarrhoea or respiratory infections among school students, and keeping COVID-19 as far off as possible.

tags
top news
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
Hurt at being labelled Pakistanis, Shaheen Bagh protesters tell SC
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news