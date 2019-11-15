Rs 1672 for 3 eggs! Netizens troll 5-star hotel for hefty price
Another incident of food items being overpriced at hotels has been shared, this time by Shekhar Ravjiani.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:16 IST
Remember, back in July, Rahul Bose tweeted about being charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a 5-star hotel? Well, yet another incident of food items being overpriced at hotels has been shared, this time by Shekhar Ravjianii. The music composer tweeted a photo of a receipt which shows what he was billed for 3 eggs at a hotel and this time too, the amount has left people shocked.
“Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal,” he posted. His post has since collected several angry reactions from people on Twitter.
Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???— Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019
That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR
Since being shared on November 14, the tweet has gathered almost 5,500 likes and over 1,000 rewteets, and counting. Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the tweet. While some made fun of the situation by comparing the prices with street-side food stalls, some found the prices reasonable keeping in mind the 5-star property.
Rahul bose be like - pic.twitter.com/qpqnQHRNJv— बंजारा (@tripylekhak) November 15, 2019
You went to Hyatt.— Certified2Wander (@amit987840) November 15, 2019
You saw the menu and knew the amount.
You ordered the eggs.
You ate the eggs.
You paid the bill.
You must have given a tip too.
BUT.....
Crying has become a fashion.
Chef ne khud diye the kya ande?— AVNIJESH (@Avnijesh) November 15, 2019
Ostrich ke ande the ya dinosaur ke? 🙁— Anime (@naruhina_07) November 14, 2019
Normal eggs with the "Hyatt Eggs"..!! 🥚 pic.twitter.com/tiAkwTZ9S5— The Debonair (Whale) (@TheDebonair19) November 15, 2019
A similar incident was shared on August 10 by Kartik Dhar who was also charged Rs 1,700 for eggs.
What do you think about this?