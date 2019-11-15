e-paper
Nov 15, 2019-Friday
Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Rs 1672 for 3 eggs! Netizens troll 5-star hotel for hefty price

Another incident of food items being overpriced at hotels has been shared, this time by Shekhar Ravjiani.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The music composer tweeted a photo of a receipt which shows what he was billed for 3 eggs at a hotel for Rs 1672,
The music composer tweeted a photo of a receipt which shows what he was billed for 3 eggs at a hotel for Rs 1672,(Twitter/Shekhar Ravjiani)
         

Remember, back in July, Rahul Bose tweeted about being charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a 5-star hotel? Well, yet another incident of food items being overpriced at hotels has been shared, this time by Shekhar Ravjianii. The music composer tweeted a photo of a receipt which shows what he was billed for 3 eggs at a hotel and this time too, the amount has left people shocked.

“Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal,” he posted. His post has since collected several angry reactions from people on Twitter.

Since being shared on November 14, the tweet has gathered almost 5,500 likes and over 1,000 rewteets, and counting. Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the tweet. While some made fun of the situation by comparing the prices with street-side food stalls, some found the prices reasonable keeping in mind the 5-star property.

A similar incident was shared on August 10 by Kartik Dhar who was also charged Rs 1,700 for eggs.

What do you think about this?

