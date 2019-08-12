Mumbai hotel charges Rs 1,700 for 2 boiled eggs. Twitter in splits
If you think Chandigarh’s JW Marriott Hotel charging Rs 442 to actor Rahul Bose for two fruits was bananas, then wait till you see the bill a high-end Mumbai hotel dished out for two hardboiled eggs - it’s Rs 1,700.
Twitter user Kartik Dhar tweeted the bill’s image and wrote “2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai.” He further tagged Rahul Bose and asked him if they can start a protest. “Bhai Aandolan karein?” Dhar wrote.
2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy— Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019
Dhar’s message on the micro-blogging site left people in splits. While many took a dig at the hotel for charging an exorbitant price, others reacted hilariously. Here’s how people reacted:
Is ande ke sath Sona bhi nikla hai kya?— A N U P R I Y A (@cricketwoman) August 10, 2019
Itne me 870 ande aa jaate😳— Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) August 11, 2019
However, not everyone was amused by Dhar’s tweet. While some asked him to check the menu before ordering, others wondered why he complained about the price after visiting a high-end hotel.
Why do you go to 7 star places and then complain— movira (@MohanMovira) August 11, 2019
Have you ever paid a hefty amount for a simple item?
