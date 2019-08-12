e-paper
Mumbai hotel charges Rs 1,700 for 2 boiled eggs. Twitter in splits

A high-end Mumbai hotel dished out a bill of Rs 1,700 for two hardboiled eggs.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The bill’s image was tweeted by Kartik Dhar.
The bill's image was tweeted by Kartik Dhar.
         

If you think Chandigarh’s JW Marriott Hotel charging Rs 442 to actor Rahul Bose for two fruits was bananas, then wait till you see the bill a high-end Mumbai hotel dished out for two hardboiled eggs - it’s Rs 1,700.

Twitter user Kartik Dhar tweeted the bill’s image and wrote “2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai.” He further tagged Rahul Bose and asked him if they can start a protest. “Bhai Aandolan karein?” Dhar wrote.

Dhar’s message on the micro-blogging site left people in splits. While many took a dig at the hotel for charging an exorbitant price, others reacted hilariously. Here’s how people reacted:

However, not everyone was amused by Dhar’s tweet. While some asked him to check the menu before ordering, others wondered why he complained about the price after visiting a high-end hotel.

Have you ever paid a hefty amount for a simple item?

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 19:27 IST

