Ruby the sniffer dog gets 'cop of the month' award in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Ruby the sniffer dog gets ‘cop of the month’ award in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh

“Two police personnel, one from a legal section and other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of cop of the month,” said Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Raigarh, Chhattisgarh
The image shows the dog Ruby with its handlers.
The image shows the dog Ruby with its handlers. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A tracker dog and two policemen have been awarded as the cop of the month in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district.

Speaking to reporters, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said, “Every month the police personnel doing good work are encouraged by awarding them as cop of the month. Their photographs are placed in different police stations with some cash award as well.”

“This month two police personnel, one from a legal section and other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of cop of the month. Besides them, Ruby which is our tracker dog is also awarded as cop of the month,” the SP said.

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of Ruby:

“In Sarangarh Raj mahal, under Sarangarh police station, two silver trays which were very expensive about Rs 6 lakh were stolen. Virendra with the help of Ruby recovered them and caught the accused,” he added.

