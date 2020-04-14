Ryan Reynolds to Thor: This family has a self-isolation entry pass list

it-s-viral

Self-isolation can get boring but this family found a hilarious way to make their time alone fun. This picture was posted on Reddit on April 13 shows how.

Funnily captioned, “My parents wouldn’t let me in... something about ‘Not being on this list’”. The image showcases a sign that has been placed outside a house. It reads, “Due to coronavirus we are self-isolating. No one can enter except: Ryan Reynolds, Kim Quintero, Thor, and those firefighter guys holding puppies who are in that calendar”.

This is an impressive list but we don’t see the Redditor’s name on it, so it looks like they’ll be self-isolating somewhere else.

The post currently has over 56,600 upvotes and almost 800 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the post. One person noticed the gender diversity on the list and said, “I think, at the least, your dad is bisexual”. The original poster responded to this by saying, “Lol my mom made the list. After my dad pleaded with her, she let him have one name & he picked the local weather lady”.

They carried on by saying that Kim Quintero, the local weather lady, subsequently saw the sign and reached out to their dad. The Reddit user jokingly added, “I’m pretty sure my parents are gonna get divorced and the weather lady is gonna be my stepmom”. Or at least, we hope they were joking.

Another individual wrote, “Note: if the house is on fire, the puppy requirement is relaxed”. While one comment read, “If Thor shows up at my door I have a spare mask and a long-distance high five waiting”. We would probably break our self-isolation rules for Thor as well.

What are your thoughts on this list? Additionally, who would you invite into your house even during self-isolation because they’re just so irresistible?