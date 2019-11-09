e-paper
Sachin Tendulkar shares Chandannagar’s Jagadhatri Puja installation paying tribute to Indian Air Force

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of the Jagadhatri Puja procession on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet has gathered over 1.5 lakh views.
Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet has gathered over 1.5 lakh views. (Twitter/@sachin_rt)
         

Famous for celebrating Jagadhatri Puja, each year the organisers in West Bengal’s Chandannagar come up with innovative lighting installations that mesmerises many. This year, one such installation managed to capture the attention of former cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of the installation which was being displayed during a puja procession in Chandannagar. What piqued the ace cricketer’s interest is that the installation was specially designed as a tribute to Indian Air Force (IAF).

“We all have a lot of admiration, love and respect for our Armed Forces,” wrote Tendulkar in the post’s caption. “Came across this wonderful video from the Jagadhatri Puja procession at Chandannagar, West Bengal on Vijaya Dashami. A tribute to the IAF,” he added. He also tagged IAF’s official Twitter handle on his post.

The video shows a tableau featuring a rotating aircraft against the backdrop of the IAF’s logo and the words “Indian Air Force” written below it. It also features a man with an open parachute – seemingly, a tribute to IAF’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Since being shared just a day back on November 8, the post attracted attention of many. Till now, it has gathered close to 1.5 lakh views, more than 26,000 likes and about 1,700 retweets. Also, several people dropped comments on the post.

While many appreciated the video, a few expressed their love for Sachin Tendulkar. There were also some who shared installations from other pujas.

Did the video impress you too?

