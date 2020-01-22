e-paper
Saif Ali Khan's 'there was no concept of' statement is now a trending Twitter meme

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘there was no concept of’ statement is now a trending Twitter meme

After Saif Ali Khan’s comment, people are dropping all sorts of posts using the hashtag #therewasnoconceptof.

Jan 22, 2020 14:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan’s ‘there was no concept of’ statement is trending on Twitter as a hashtag.
Saif Ali Khan's 'there was no concept of' statement is trending on Twitter as a hashtag. (Twitter/@Mr_Bhakt)
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan, while speaking about his recent film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, said that it’s the British who defined the concept of India. “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one” Khan said. Since then, several people took to social media – especially Twitter - to offer a rebuttal. And now, the statement ‘there was no concept of’ is a hashtag which is trending on the micro-blogging site since morning.

Touching various subjects, people are dropping all sorts of posts using the hashtag #therewasnoconceptof. Also, some are expressing their creativity and sharing memes as a part of the trend. We have collected some such memes which may tickle your funny bone.

A user of the micro-blogging site took the liberty to create a funny meme under the trend by using a comment by Ananya Panday. During discussions about Nepotism at Rajeev Masand’s The Newcomers Roundtable 2019, Pandey made equated struggles with invitation of Koffee with Karan.

A Twitter user unearthed an old picture of India’s coach Ravi Shastri which went viral back in October, 2019. This is how they used the image to fit the trend:

Mumbai BMC took the opportunity to share a post and create awareness on waste management:

Yet another user of the micro-blogging site was reminded of a scene, involving Anil Kapoor and a painting, from the 2007 movie Welcome.

Another fan shared a post paying a tribute to the ‘god of cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar:

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the antagonist in the movie Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

What would you tweet using the hashtag #therewasnoconceptof?

