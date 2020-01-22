Saif Ali Khan’s ‘there was no concept of’ statement is now a trending Twitter meme

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:23 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan, while speaking about his recent film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, said that it’s the British who defined the concept of India. “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one” Khan said. Since then, several people took to social media – especially Twitter - to offer a rebuttal. And now, the statement ‘there was no concept of’ is a hashtag which is trending on the micro-blogging site since morning.

Touching various subjects, people are dropping all sorts of posts using the hashtag #therewasnoconceptof. Also, some are expressing their creativity and sharing memes as a part of the trend. We have collected some such memes which may tickle your funny bone.

A user of the micro-blogging site took the liberty to create a funny meme under the trend by using a comment by Ananya Panday. During discussions about Nepotism at Rajeev Masand’s The Newcomers Roundtable 2019, Pandey made equated struggles with invitation of Koffee with Karan.

#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey pic.twitter.com/X9rvODlhEN — A Proud Bhakt (@Mr_Bhakt) January 22, 2020

A Twitter user unearthed an old picture of India’s coach Ravi Shastri which went viral back in October, 2019. This is how they used the image to fit the trend:

Mumbai BMC took the opportunity to share a post and create awareness on waste management:

Yet another user of the micro-blogging site was reminded of a scene, involving Anil Kapoor and a painting, from the 2007 movie Welcome.

#ThereWasNoConceptOf

Live painting before this legendary painter ..... 😎😎😎😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OMQo3XJB3s — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) January 22, 2020

Another fan shared a post paying a tribute to the ‘god of cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar:

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the antagonist in the movie Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

What would you tweet using the hashtag #therewasnoconceptof?