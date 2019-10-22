e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Ravi Shastri’s napping pic is Twitter’s favourite new meme. People get hilariously creative

It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to turn the image into hilarious memes.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to come up with memes.
It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to come up with memes. (Twitter/@SaurabhMavjeka)
         

India’s emphatic performance in the ongoing India vs South Africa series is earning applauds from people all over the Internet – especially on Twitter. However, during a recent match an image of India’s coach Ravi Shastri has sparked chatter on Twitter.

It’s an image of Ravi Shastri napping during an ongoing match. It sparked a wave of hilarious comments.

It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to turn the image into hilarious memes. There’s a chance the memes will make you chuckle as well. Take a look:

Yesterday, an image of Virat Kohli – shared on Twitter by BCCI – created quite a stir among people. The Indian cricket board tweeted the image and asked people to caption it. Twitter obliged and came up with several funny memes using Kohli’s image as a template.

Which of these memes is your favourite?

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:40 IST

tags
top news
‘India is proud’: PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is proud’: PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
Complete domination at Ranchi as India register maiden sweep over SA
‘Felt vulnerable’: US tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi
‘Felt vulnerable’: US tourist bullied, duped of Rs 90,000 by touts in Delhi
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar dies after delivery, kin blame lack of ambulance
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
India & US have resolved broad contours of trade deal: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News