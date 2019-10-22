Ravi Shastri’s napping pic is Twitter’s favourite new meme. People get hilariously creative

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:42 IST

India’s emphatic performance in the ongoing India vs South Africa series is earning applauds from people all over the Internet – especially on Twitter. However, during a recent match an image of India’s coach Ravi Shastri has sparked chatter on Twitter.

It’s an image of Ravi Shastri napping during an ongoing match. It sparked a wave of hilarious comments.

It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to turn the image into hilarious memes. There’s a chance the memes will make you chuckle as well. Take a look:

Ravi Shastri has the best job in the entire world.



Drinks at will, takes naps during office time, gets paid in crores. pic.twitter.com/h1NolGSqyQ — चाचा lame मौंक (@oldschoolmonk) October 21, 2019

Ravi shastri is me in every History lecture pic.twitter.com/g5z5GVVxXV — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 21, 2019

Me waiting for good things to happen in my life, meanwhile my kismat:#INDvsSA #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/aR8fJ2wW8l — अनोखा mediocre (@GV_unique) October 21, 2019

Dad: You should wake up early

Me:

Also Dad( At 10 AM on sofa):#RaviShastri #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/l56uiXnyTM — Shiv Swaraj (@mr_Tubun) October 21, 2019

Yesterday, an image of Virat Kohli – shared on Twitter by BCCI – created quite a stir among people. The Indian cricket board tweeted the image and asked people to caption it. Twitter obliged and came up with several funny memes using Kohli’s image as a template.

Which of these memes is your favourite?

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:40 IST