Ravi Shastri’s napping pic is Twitter’s favourite new meme. People get hilariously creative
India’s emphatic performance in the ongoing India vs South Africa series is earning applauds from people all over the Internet – especially on Twitter. However, during a recent match an image of India’s coach Ravi Shastri has sparked chatter on Twitter.
It’s an image of Ravi Shastri napping during an ongoing match. It sparked a wave of hilarious comments.
It didn’t take long for the creative minds on Twitter to turn the image into hilarious memes. There’s a chance the memes will make you chuckle as well. Take a look:
#RaviShastri #backbenchers— Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) October 21, 2019
Teacher: Nobody will sleep in my lecture.
Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/vxT5FHPiIY
Ravi Shastri has the best job in the entire world.— चाचा lame मौंक (@oldschoolmonk) October 21, 2019
Drinks at will, takes naps during office time, gets paid in crores. pic.twitter.com/h1NolGSqyQ
#RaviShastri #INDvSA #INDvsSA#SAvIND— Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) October 21, 2019
Subject kuchh bhi Mehsoos nahi kar sakta pic.twitter.com/5R759hs0De
#RaviShastri #meme— SHAIKH IRFAN | عرفان (@iam_shaikhirfan) October 21, 2019
कंडक्टर: बोला टिकेट टिकेट,
Me: pic.twitter.com/D9HjQT6hBV
Ravi shastri is me in every History lecture pic.twitter.com/g5z5GVVxXV— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 21, 2019
Me waiting for good things to happen in my life, meanwhile my kismat:#INDvsSA #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/aR8fJ2wW8l— अनोखा mediocre (@GV_unique) October 21, 2019
Dad: You should wake up early— Shiv Swaraj (@mr_Tubun) October 21, 2019
Me:
Also Dad( At 10 AM on sofa):#RaviShastri #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/l56uiXnyTM
Yesterday, an image of Virat Kohli – shared on Twitter by BCCI – created quite a stir among people. The Indian cricket board tweeted the image and asked people to caption it. Twitter obliged and came up with several funny memes using Kohli’s image as a template.
Which of these memes is your favourite?
