Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Irrfan Khan

The sculpture features Irrfan Khan with a film roll, a ‘Miss You’ note and his famous dialogue, “...not taking a moment to say goodbye.”

Apr 30, 2020
Asian News International
The sculpture near the crashing waves of Puri beach.
The sculpture near the crashing waves of Puri beach. (Twitter/@sudarsansand)
         

As the country mourned the loss of one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema industry, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Irrfan Khan with his sand art on Wednesday.

Pattnaik took to Twitter to post a picture of the sand sculpture of the actor along with one of the most famous dialogues from his internationally acclaimed film ‘Life of Pi.’

The sculpture that stood near crashing waves of Puri sea beach featured Irrfan with a film roll, a ‘Miss You’ note and his famous dialogue, “...not taking a moment to say goodbye.”

Irrfan Khan was known for his expressive eyes and his sculpture too had the same expressive eyes.

“Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message “... not taking a moment to say goodbye” #RIP,” Sudarsan tweeted along with the picture.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

