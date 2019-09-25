Sania Mirza lost 26 kgs in 4 months after pregnancy. Here’s how she did it
Sania Mirza is sharing snippets from her post pregnancy weight loss journey.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:12 IST
If you follow tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram, you may have seen her #Mummahustles posts. Now, in a new post, Sania has shared snippets from her post pregnancy weight loss journey. And to say it’s inspiring is an understatement.
“I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times… how? When? Which? Where ?” she says on Instagram. Now she’s sharing the secret behind her weight loss.
“I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so...” she says. And how did she manage it? “With a lot of hard work, discipline and dedication,” she says.
In her post, Sania mentions reading messages from many new mothers who find it difficult to get back to ‘normalcy’ after having their babies. For those moms, Sania has a message.
“Ladies, I just wanna say... if I can do it then anyone else can too... believe me that one hour or two hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well,” she says.
Sania’s post is complete with a video showing her working out hard at the gym. And chances are you’ll be left panting just watching her.
View this post on Instagram
We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say ... if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. ❤️ remember - #Mummahustles 🙃 Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..
The post, since being shared yesterday, has collected over two lakh views and more than 40,000 likes. Several people have posted reactions on Sania’s post.
“I’m getting tired just looking at you,” says director- choreographer Farah Khan. “Life is so unfair! You put on 23 and (lost) 26! The only thing I’ve lost is my mind!” says actor Rakshanda Khan.
“Thanks for sharing... Keep motivating mummas,” says an Instagram user. “Inspirational post,” says another.
Sania followed up her post with another one detailing how her body reacted after her first day of rigorous work out. “It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back,” she says.
View this post on Instagram
Day 2- it was one of the toughest days to get myself to go to the gym I remember , sore body ,tiredness, sleepless nights with the new baby - after day 1 of such rigorous work out,my body wanted to give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before .. that maybe I won’t be able to come back to being close to as fit as I used to be .. it was my mind that kept me going .. my jumps could get higher,my technique could get better ,my stamina could get better .. but it doesn’t happen over night !It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back 🙃 #mummahustles #fitindiamovement
Sania Mirza is looking to make a comeback by January 2020 and if her posts are anything to go by, she’s training extremely hard for it.
What do you think of Sania’s posts?
First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:12 IST