Sania Mirza lost 26 kgs in 4 months after pregnancy. Here’s how she did it

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:12 IST

If you follow tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram, you may have seen her #Mummahustles posts. Now, in a new post, Sania has shared snippets from her post pregnancy weight loss journey. And to say it’s inspiring is an understatement.

“I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times… how? When? Which? Where ?” she says on Instagram. Now she’s sharing the secret behind her weight loss.

“I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so...” she says. And how did she manage it? “With a lot of hard work, discipline and dedication,” she says.

In her post, Sania mentions reading messages from many new mothers who find it difficult to get back to ‘normalcy’ after having their babies. For those moms, Sania has a message.

“Ladies, I just wanna say... if I can do it then anyone else can too... believe me that one hour or two hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well,” she says.

Sania’s post is complete with a video showing her working out hard at the gym. And chances are you’ll be left panting just watching her.

The post, since being shared yesterday, has collected over two lakh views and more than 40,000 likes. Several people have posted reactions on Sania’s post.

“I’m getting tired just looking at you,” says director- choreographer Farah Khan. “Life is so unfair! You put on 23 and (lost) 26! The only thing I’ve lost is my mind!” says actor Rakshanda Khan.

“Thanks for sharing... Keep motivating mummas,” says an Instagram user. “Inspirational post,” says another.

Sania followed up her post with another one detailing how her body reacted after her first day of rigorous work out. “It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back,” she says.

Sania Mirza is looking to make a comeback by January 2020 and if her posts are anything to go by, she’s training extremely hard for it.

What do you think of Sania’s posts?

