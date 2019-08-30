Sania Mirza, PT Usha goof up on sports day poster in Andhra Pradesh sparks reactions

it-s-viral

In a gaffe that left the city red-faced, the organisers of National Sports Day celebrations identified ace tennis star Sania Mirza as legendary athlete PT Usha and erected a poster with a photograph of the former bearing the name of the latter.

Pictures of the poster, put up near the Submarine museum on Beach Road, went viral all over social media with many tweeting about the goof up.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced cash awards for sportspersons who won medals at the national level in the name of ‘YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu’ and it was also decided to organise functions on the occasion of National Sports Day.

But the mistake left everyone embarrassed as it soon caught the attention of public. Several people shared the poster with their reactions:

What a Sad state of affairs....

Sania mirza @MirzaSania is called PT usha in Andhrapradesh

🙄🙄🙄

Every year, India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29. Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day.

