Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan “loves the camera” and this pic proves just that

Tennis star Sania Mirza made social media much brighter by sharing an adorable new picture of herself along with her son Izhaan. Sania and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed #BabyMirzaMalik Izhaan on October 30 and since then we’ve seen very few pictures of little Izhaan. So this one is a tad special. The picture is so adorable, you can’t help but smile looking at it. What’s the cherry on the cake is Sania’s heartwarming caption posted along with the photo.

“I’ve known love in its purest form through you... My boy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ps- he loves the camera and tv… we just watched baba @realshoaibmalik winnnn,” she added to her post.

One look at the picture and your heart just melts looking at baby Izhaan. Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the picture has collected over 3.2 lakh likes on Instagram. Several people, including actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have posted comments on the picture.

“So cute,” says Priyanka. “I’ll die,” writes Parineeti. “He’s going to be a heartbreaker… too cute,” adds Genelia Deshmukh. “Aww this is pure love,” says singer Neeti Mohan.

Sania posted another heartwarming picture of the two of them as part of her Instagram stories.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed Izhaan on October 30. (Sania Mirza/Instagram)

All we’ll say is, thanks for the adorable pictures, Sania and please keep them coming.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 12:52 IST