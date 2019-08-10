Sapan Verma told cab driver ‘Bhaiyya do minute mein aaya,’ then this happened
“Bhaiyya do minute mein aaya.” How many times have we picked up a cab driver’s call and said these words. Many a times would be our guess. So, when comedian Sapan Verma said them over a call, he didn’t except to get surprised upon meeting his cab driver.
Verma took to Twitter to tell people that he “Booked an Uber in Pune and told the driver, ‘Bhaiyya do minute mein aaya’ and then this happened.” Along with the tweet he also shared two images. One of the images shows Verma posing with his cab driver - whom he called “Bhaiyya” earlier. As it turns out, “Bhaiyya” is actually a woman named Rukhmini.
Rukhmini, whom Verma described as an “ace driver,” also asked him to check out her Uber profile. In her profile, she added a line which when translated reads, “After accepting the trip everyone asks ‘brother where are you.’”
Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has created quite a buzz among people. Till now, it has amassed over 5,600 ‘likes’ and 900 retweets. Check out how they reacted:
Such a happy pic this is!— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) August 10, 2019
This is legit so damn cute. She is cute. Ugh. God bless her.— Rhu yeah! (@rhutapatil) August 10, 2019
Awesome !! 👍— Eva Arvind 🐬 (@Evangeline_2605) August 10, 2019
My India is changing :)— Neha Yadav (@nehaaaaa924) August 10, 2019
Gender inclusive😊
Haha! It happens... She's also a savage! 🙏😊— Saurabh Chauhan (@sschauhan92) August 10, 2019
There were many who applauded the lady too:
This is so beautiful, power to the driver.— Anwesha Bhagat 🇮🇳 (@anweshabhagat13) August 10, 2019
Great pic! So happy to see Ms Rukmini donning this cap! May her tribe increase. @Dev_Fadnavis more reasons to ensure women safety on roads and to encourage women in this profession.— Parag (@paragp) August 10, 2019
First Published: Aug 10, 2019 12:38 IST