Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Sapan Verma told cab driver ‘Bhaiyya do minute mein aaya,’ then this happened

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has created quite a buzz among people.

Aug 10, 2019 13:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sapan Verma took to Twitter to tell people about the incident.
Sapan Verma took to Twitter to tell people about the incident. (File Photo)
         

“Bhaiyya do minute mein aaya.” How many times have we picked up a cab driver’s call and said these words. Many a times would be our guess. So, when comedian Sapan Verma said them over a call, he didn’t except to get surprised upon meeting his cab driver.

Verma took to Twitter to tell people that he “Booked an Uber in Pune and told the driver, ‘Bhaiyya do minute mein aaya’ and then this happened.” Along with the tweet he also shared two images. One of the images shows Verma posing with his cab driver - whom he called “Bhaiyya” earlier. As it turns out, “Bhaiyya” is actually a woman named Rukhmini.

Comedian Sapan Verma posing with Uber driver Rukhmini.

Rukhmini, whom Verma described as an “ace driver,” also asked him to check out her Uber profile. In her profile, she added a line which when translated reads, “After accepting the trip everyone asks ‘brother where are you.’”

Profile of cab driver Rukhmini.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has created quite a buzz among people. Till now, it has amassed over 5,600 ‘likes’ and 900 retweets. Check out how they reacted:

There were many who applauded the lady too:

What do you think of this story of mistaken identity?

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 12:38 IST

