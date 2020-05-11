Save your treats from this ‘Spidercat’ who can climb anywhere. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 11, 2020 17:41 IST

Who doesn’t love little kittens? Tiny, fluffy and cuddly, one meow from them is enough to melt one’s heart. But some kittens go beyond their cuteness quotient with abilities like being adorably fierce. However in the case of this little feline, it’s a mix of cuteness with amazing climbing skills. A clip posted on TikTok gives a glimpse of Penelope the kitty’s talent of reaching her target with her climbing skills.

The clip shared on the kitten’s TikTok account shows Penelope’s in action. The clip starts with the little one climbing on her human’s leg who holds up a piece of ham. With utmost ease Penelope manages to scale the man’s entire body up to his shoulder to grab the treat as the sweet prize of victory. Along with the ham she gets cuddles for her feat.

“All for a piece of ham,” reads the caption when translated from French. We are sure that this kitty’s climbing skills can easily qualify her as a pro.

The clip has garnered over 12,500 views and tons of amused comments from netizens.

“Spidercat!” exclaims a TikTok user. “OMG! This is so adorable,” shares another. “What a talented one,” praises a third.

What do you think of this fluffy spidercat?