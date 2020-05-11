e-paper
Save your treats from this ‘Spidercat’ who can climb anywhere. Watch

With utmost ease Penelope, the kitten manages to scale the man’s entire body up to his shoulder to grab the treat as the sweet prize of victory.

May 11, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A glimpse of Penelope the kitty's talent of reaching her target with her climbing skills.
A glimpse of Penelope the kitty’s talent of reaching her target with her climbing skills.(TikTok/@penelopesurtiktok)
         

Who doesn’t love little kittens? Tiny, fluffy and cuddly, one meow from them is enough to melt one’s heart. But some kittens go beyond their cuteness quotient with abilities like being adorably fierce. However in the case of this little feline, it’s a mix of cuteness with amazing climbing skills. A clip posted on TikTok gives a glimpse of Penelope the kitty’s talent of reaching her target with her climbing skills.

The clip shared on the kitten’s TikTok account shows Penelope’s in action. The clip starts with the little one climbing on her human’s leg who holds up a piece of ham. With utmost ease Penelope manages to scale the man’s entire body up to his shoulder to grab the treat as the sweet prize of victory. Along with the ham she gets cuddles for her feat.

“All for a piece of ham,” reads the caption when translated from French. We are sure that this kitty’s climbing skills can easily qualify her as a pro.

@penelopesurtiktok

##cat ##petlover ##pourtoi tout ça pour un bout de jambon 🐖

♬ Level Up - Ciara

The clip has garnered over 12,500 views and tons of amused comments from netizens.

“Spidercat!” exclaims a TikTok user. “OMG! This is so adorable,” shares another. “What a talented one,” praises a third.

What do you think of this fluffy spidercat?

