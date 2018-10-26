Say what? Construction workers find hundreds of teeth inside a wall in Georgia

Construction workers tearing down a wall in a building in Georgia, US, were in for a huge shock when they found hundreds of teeth inside it. The appalling discovery comes just days before Halloween and pictures of the teeth are making people on social media very uncomfortable.

The Facebook post shared along with the pictures states that the teeth were found in the second floor wall of the Converse Building in downtown Valdosta, Georgia. The photos, the stuff of nightmares, have been shared almost 500 times since it was posted some 14 hours ago.

The Converse Building was constructed back in 1900 and its first tenant was Dr Clarence Whittington, a dentist, Harry Evans, researcher for the Historical Society told Valdosta Daily Times. However, people are still looking into the history of the building and trying to put pieces together to figure out more details about the discovery. Meanwhile, the teeth have been disposed of by crew members.

As strange as it may seem, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Buildings in Georgia’s Greensboro and Carrolton were also found to have teeth in walls and both buildings were former dental offices, reports Valdosta Daily Times.

“Listen up children, this is where the tooth fairy brings your teeth,” commented one Facebook user on the Facebook post about the teeth. “Is this a Halloween joke?” wondered another. “That’s really creepy!” posted another.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 16:57 IST