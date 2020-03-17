Shashi Tharoor shares video of robots spreading awareness about coronavirus in Kerala

it-s-viral

With over 20 confirmed and hundreds of suspected cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the state is fighting hard to contain the spread of the virus. The government is employing several essential steps to prevent the pandemic from spreading, among them is the use of robots to spread awareness. A video shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shows these computer-programmed machines in action. The clip has since raised curiosity among tweeple.

The two robots from startup firm Asimov Robotics were launched by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). It’s a government nodal agency for entrepreneurship and incubation activities. And, the robots are presently deployed only at the KSUM’s Integrated Startup complex in Kochi.

In the video, the two robots – one wearing a mask – distribute hand sanitisers, napkins, and masks among people. One of the robots also answers questions asked by a person, in a bid to spread awareness.

Jayakrishnan T, founder and CEO of Asimov Robotic, also appears in the video. He says that the robots are designed not only to give answer on COVID-19 but also to show informative videos. The plan further is to employ them in different public places.

“Robots dispensing sanitiser & #COVID2019 advice. In Kerala!!” Tharoor wrote and shared the video on Twitter.

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has gathered over 78,000 views – and still counting. While many were impressed by the effort, others thought that instead of robots government should deploy sensor based sanitiser dispensers.

“Kerala is taking initiatives, no matter huge or small, less effective or more but initiatives must be appreciated,” wrote a Twitter user. “Robots are doing their job efficiently but the more important question is will people follow the required protocols?” commented another. “It’s a great idea,” wrote a third.

Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is regularly tweeting and keeping people updated about all the steps taken by the state to stop the spread of coronavirus. In one of his tweets, he also shared the helpline numbers where people can get in touch in time of need.

📞 0471 2309250, 0471 2309251, 0471 2309252, 0471 2309253, 0471 2309254, 0471 2309255 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 11, 2020

What do you think of the use of robots in this crisis situation?