Shivling in Varanasi gets face mask for protection amid coronavirus scare

Shivling in Varanasi gets face mask for protection amid coronavirus scare

The priest and devotees at the temple were seen offering prayers wearing face masks.

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Varanasi
A Varanasi temple has put face masks on deities and appealed the devotees to not touch the idols.
A Varanasi temple has put face masks on deities and appealed the devotees to not touch the idols.
         
At a time when people are advised to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus infection at bay, a priest of a temple here has put face masks on deities and appealed the devotees to not touch the idols.

“Coronavirus has spread across the country. We have put a mask on Lord Vishwanath to raise awareness about coronavirus. Just like we put clothes on the idols when it is cold and put ACs or fans when it’s hot, we have put masks on the deities,” temple priest Krishna Anand Pandey said on Monday.

The priest also urged people “not to touch the idols to prevent the spread of coronavirus”.

“We are urging the people not to touch the idols to prevent the spread of the virus. If people touch the idol, the virus will spread and more people will get infected,” he added.

The priest and devotees at the temple were seen offering prayers wearing face masks.

