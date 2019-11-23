e-paper
Sikkim teacher’s dance number on Malhari song is Internet’s new love. Watch

Tshering Doma Bhutia danced on the famous Malhari song from Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani.

Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Woman dancing on Malhari song from Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani.
Woman dancing on Malhari song from Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani. (Screengrab)
         

Tshering Doma Bhutia, a teacher hailing from Sikkim, is the latest online sensation and for all the right reasons. This energetic teacher is winning the hearts of netizens with her powerful dance moves. She danced during an event which took place on Children’s Day.

Bhutia’s dancing skills came into limelight after a video her performance was shared on Melli Government Secondary School’s Facebook page. It’s the institution where she teaches.

In the video, she shakes a leg on the famous Malhari song from Ranveer Singh-starrer film Bajirao Mastani. At one point some students join her too. Towards the end, a few people from the audience show their skill.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days back on November 16, the video has created a stir among people. Till now, it has gathered close to 50,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 1,000 reactions and about 270 shared.

People had a lot to say about the dancing video. “Woooowww,” excitedly wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing....true inspiration for students as a culture teacher,” commented another.

“It’s so sweet of her to dance for the entertainment of students. Such sweet people will surely go long way in life. Outstanding performance ma’am,” praised a third. “Outstanding performance.... hats off to u miss,” wrote a forth.

What do you think of the video?

