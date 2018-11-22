Sixth grader’s adorable note to stranger about a school bus hitting his car wins Twitter

A sixth grader is winning social media thanks to an anonymous letter she wrote to a stranger about how a school bus hit and damaged his car. The car owner gave a special shout out to the little girl on Twitter and posted her note along with it. The tweet has gone crazy viral with over 8.9 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1.9 lakh retweets in a little over a day.

Andrew Sipowicz, a senior at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, noticed his red Ford Mustang had been left damaged on the driver’s side on November 19, reports CNN. Thankfully, he didn’t have to wait very long to figure out what happened to his car - he found the note left by the sixth grader detailing the entire incident.

“If your wondering what happen to your car. Bus: 449 hit your car. It stops here everyday to drop me off,” says the note. The child goes on to explain what exactly had happened and even drew a picture of the bus complete with the driver and students inside.

“Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand,” Sipowicz says in his viral tweet.

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

According to The Buffalo News, Sipowicz got in touch with First Student, the company that owns and operates the city school buses in Buffalo. They have agreed to cover the damages done to the car along with providing Sipowicz with a rental until his car is repaired. The company is still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Sipowicz tweeted that he managed to find the child who helped him.

Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018

Several people on Twitter have shared their thoughts about this incident and the note.

“Oh oh, the bus driver is in trouble. She thinks she’s hitting and running if only she knew that her passenger was a future detective and a crime solver,” says one Twitter user. “What a wonderful future leader. And kudos to her parents,” says another.

She drew the other kids reaction to the crash n everything 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iEOi7ZU6x2 — Higher Power• (@LoiteringAcorn) November 21, 2018

That kid be like pic.twitter.com/ZLoPA1YzNd — Don Abuodha (@alexabuodha) November 21, 2018

That driver thinking she got away with the hit and run 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJ9ljQKJFH — Austin (@austinlemma) November 22, 2018

What do you think about this kid?

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 13:44 IST