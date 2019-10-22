Smriti Irani meets 93-year-old man who never fails to vote, calls him ‘an inspiration’

it-s-viral

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday cast her vote here and urged people to exercise their right to vote. “I have been staying here for the past 20 years... In this festival of democracy, I would like to appeal to everyone to come out and vote,” Irani told media.

Standing next to a nonagenarian man, Irani said, “Today’s hero is Khanna ji. He had served in Army. He is 93 and came out to vote. It is an inspiration, request people to come out and vote, If at 93 he can vote, who is stopping you?”

