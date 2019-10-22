e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Smriti Irani meets 93-year-old man who never fails to vote, calls him ‘an inspiration’

Smriti Irani’s meeting with the 93-year-old voter was captured on camera too.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:31 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
The 93-year-old man, who interacted with Smriti Irani, once served in Army.
The 93-year-old man, who interacted with Smriti Irani, once served in Army. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday cast her vote here and urged people to exercise their right to vote. “I have been staying here for the past 20 years... In this festival of democracy, I would like to appeal to everyone to come out and vote,” Irani told media.

Standing next to a nonagenarian man, Irani said, “Today’s hero is Khanna ji. He had served in Army. He is 93 and came out to vote. It is an inspiration, request people to come out and vote, If at 93 he can vote, who is stopping you?”

News agency ANI shared the images of the meetings on Twitter:

A video of them meeting was also shared on Instagram:

What do you think of this 93-year-old voter?

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:22 IST

tags
top news
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
‘Not doing it’: Bengal CM on Centre’s detention camps for ‘foreigners’
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News